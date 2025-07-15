HOW TO WATCH: Derik Queen and the Pelicans return to action tonight in NBA Summer League
Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans return to action tonight for Game 3 of the NBA Summer League schedule, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Maryland Terrapin has been one of the top performers in the Summer League so far. His 11.5 rebounds per game are good for 2nd in the league, and he's one of just six players averaging a double-double so far.
In his Summer League debut last week, Queen finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Game 2 against the LA Lakers, Queen finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Although the reviews have been mostly positive for the 13th overall pick, it's clear that Queen will need to continue to develop if he hopes to live up to the hype at the next level.
Here's how to watch tonights contest between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers:
- When: Tuesday, July 15
- Where: Cox Pavilion
- When: 10:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN/ESPN+
