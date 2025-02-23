Maryland Basketball doesn't earn any respect in latest CBS Sports top 25 poll
With just four games remaining, Maryland men's basketball finds itself two games out of the lead in the Big Ten Conference. The Terrapins have won eight of their last nine games and defeating USC was the latest victory. Maryland took down the Trojans in its lone game this past weekend, 88-71. The Terrapins' starting five continues to shine and anyone can go off on any night.
With how well Maryland has been playing you would assume the Terps would continue to rise in top 25 polls. But in CBS Sports' latest Top 25, the Terps didn't go up. Gary Parish came out with his latest rankings after an action-packed Saturday and with Maryland playing on Thursday, Parish might've forgotten how well the Terps have looked. According to the basketball expert, Maryland is his No. 23 team.
"Rodney Rice finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 88-71 win over USC. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State."
As Parish mentioned, Maryland will play against Michigan State on Wednesday before heading to Penn State for a game with the Nittany Lions on Saturday. We will see if the Terrapins moved in the Associated Press Poll when the AP Poll releases on Monday.
