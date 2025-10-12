The Best Viral Moments From Week 7 of College Football
We are one day removed from the action that was Week 7 of college football, and we've already seen some knock-on effects from a weekend of big upsets and losses. For one, Penn State fired head coach James Franklin following the team's third straight loss. On the West Coast, Oregon State gave coach Trent Bray the boot after a blowout defeat at the hands of Wake Forest dropped the team to 0-7 on the season. And meanwhile, in the AP poll, five teams—Michigan (15), Illinois (17), Arizona State (21), Iowa State (22) and Florida State (25)—all fell out of the rankings, marking the most turnover in a regular-season poll since Oct. 2, 2022, per ESPN.
But what about the more light-hearted or social-worthy moments of the weekend? Ahead of Week 8, when College GameDay will head to Athens, Ga., for UGA-Ole Miss, we've highlighted the best of those viral moments for you below:
'This is Bill speaking'
Chapel Bill really said, "I'll just clear this up right now."
As the College GameDay desk discussed Bill Belichick's UNC future during the show on Saturday, host Kirk Herbstreit was spotted picking up his phone and angling the screen toward the rest of the panel as he spoke. When he went to put the phone down, however, co-host Pat McAfee interjected and urged Herbstreit to "answer that," implying for those watching at home that Herby was getting a call.
Herbstreit said he couldn't, but McAfee continued: "Answer that! He has to be watching right now. That's literally Bill Belichick calling Kirk Herbstreit. He probably has something to say."
Herbstreit did not pick up and the broadcast appeared to continue uninterrupted. But what a crazy moment—imagine if they got Belichick on the mic via speakerphone.
Deion Sanders: 'Chip in'
Another week, another field storm, this time in Colorado, where the Buffaloes beat a then-No. 22 Iowa State 24-17 (the Cyclones have since fallen out of the rankings).
The storm itself would have been pretty run-of-the-mill, were it not for the goalposts coming down and almost crushing a fan who got caught underneath (we won't link to the video, but the fan was helped and looked to be O.K.).
After the fact, coach Deion Sanders dropped a funny line about the students' passion.
"I love it," he said of the storm ... before learning that the resulting fine is $50,000.
"That ain't right," he said of the cost. "I mean these kids... well, we have $50,000, right? Chip in. Let's chip in. That's how it was when I grew up. And you know we're going somewhere, before you get in a car with some gas, you gotta chip in."
Butt fumble, meet butt interception
A new butt-related turnover event has entered the chat.
While competing for the Battle of I-75 Trophy on Saturday, Bowling Green sealed its 28-23 win over rival Toledo when Falcons cornerback MJ Cannon recovered a missed catch against Rockets wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph's behind.
Gotta love it.
The unstoppable Kadyn Proctor
Alabama's 366-pound offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made another big play on Saturday when he lined up as running back in the Wildcat formation and then picked up the first down in the Crimson Tide's win over Missouri. Better yet, the play came just a few weeks after he caught a pass and then bulldozed the defense for a first down in Bama's win over Georgia at the end of September.
It's just so fun when the big guys make the plays.
Take it off!
Oklahoma State may have lost Saturday's game vs. Houston in spectacular fashion, but at least the fan base got this incredible moment of camaraderie out of it.
Halfway through the third quarter of the 39-17 defeat at home, one fan, standing alone in a deserted section of the stadium, took his shirt off and began to twirl it over his head. By the fourth quarter, he wasn't so alone anymore. The school's social media said it best: just some guys being dudes.
Arch Manning on the mic
The Longhorns got a nice win when they defeated the Sooners 23-6 in the latest installment of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday, and quarterback Arch Manning wasn't shy about how good it felt.
Just before his postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, cameras caught Manning's lighthearted but definitely serious message to the reporter: "We needed that one Holly."
Emergency kicker time
Carson Rhodes, a 310 pound, 6'8" fourth string freshman kicker at Iowa State, got the opportunity of a lifetime when he stepped in as emergency kicker during his team's game vs. the Buffaloes.
Not the build we're used to seeing, but quite fun.