Maryland freshman Guard Guillermo Del Pino Helps Spain to Finals of U18 EuroBasket
Guillermo Del Pino, Maryland’s 18-year-old Spanish import, has a chance to help his native Spain to a FIBA U18 EuroBasket championship when they take on France on Sunday.
Spain comes off an 84-62 victory against Italy on Saturday, as Del Pino scored 14 points and had two steals, one rebound, and one block, demonstrating excellent play on both sides of the floor. He overcame a rough start in the first half, committing three turnovers as Spain trailed by nine after the first quarter and by as much as ten with 3:10 remaining in the first half.
Spain took control, going on a 14-3 run in the middle of the third quarter to take a 60-49 lead at the end of the quarter, and then they slowly started to pull away in the second half. Del Pino had 12 of his 14 points in the second half and averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the tournament.
Del Pino arrives at College Park with a resume that matches, if not exceeds, his domestic peers. He was the MVP of the 2023 FIBA U16 European Championships after leading Spain to a gold medal. He was named to the all-star team at the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp and also played for the Cordoba Club de Baloncesto of the Spanish Segunda League, where he averaged 10.3 points in 17 games during the 2024-25 season, playing at only 17 years of age.
He spoke about leaving his home country, and playing overseas to play college basketball was a difficult decision, but Del Pino sees this endeavor as an opportunity for long-term growth, as he discussed on La Previa, a Spanish sports podcast:
"It was a tough call," Del Pino said. "But I was thinking long-term. I knew I wanted to go to the U.S. after my junior years, and playing at home with my friends while competing in a tough league like Spain's second division felt right. It gave me time to grow physically, enjoy a year in Córdoba, and prepare for what's next. I think it's a huge opportunity for development. The NCAA offers a high level of competition and top resources. That's how you really improve. You have access to everything you need. I like that structure a lot."
However, Del Pino is going without fear and is embracing the challenge of playing college basketball in America, and he knows that the game of basketball will place him where he is destined to be.
"I'm going without fear," he said. "I know it won't be easy—being a freshman, being international. But I'm going to work from day one. Basketball will place me where I belong. No pressure, just growth."
Spain and France will tip off at 5 p.m. ET from Belgrade, Spain, and can be watched on YouTube.
