Former Maryland Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II Chronicles Week Two of Bears Camp
Ruben Hyppolite II, a former Maryland linebacker and current Chicago Bears rookie, is chronicling his first NFL training camp, now in its second week. In the latest installment of the Chicago Bears rookie diaries series, he shares his experiences alongside teammate Kyle Monangai, as told to Gabby Hadjuk.
Building on his training camp experiences, Hippolyte shared how happy he was to be in pads for the first time and to walk into Soldier Field for Family Fest this past Sunday.
“Week 2 of camp felt great.” Hyppolite said. “We were out there in pads pretty much all week, so it was just very physical, and the energy was high. I felt like it was really about getting comfortable back in the pads, making a lot of plays, and preparing for the preseason games we have coming up. The high point of the week was definitely going to Soldier Field for Family Fest Sunday. It was my first time in the stadium, and when I walked in, I just felt ready to go. It was honestly really fun practicing in the stadium, and I felt like I could really get in that gameday mode where it was time to just go have fun and showcase my skill set.”
Hippolyte further expressed his excitement when he was in Soldier Field, where he saw his mother and some family friends. He also expressed when he will run through the tunnel at the iconic stadium for the first time on Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, also he wanted to make sure he looks good going out of the process.
“That's one of those little things that is exciting to think about — just walking through our tunnel on game day with a nice fit on and just feeling good going into the day. I'd describe my style as minimalistic with pops of accessories or colors. I like wearing things where people ask me, "where did you get that?" so I'm definitely looking forward to putting some fits together this season.”
Hippolyte went on to tell chicagobears.com “I also had the chance to see my mom at Family Fest, which was nice. She came from Fort Lauderdale with two of her friends and they all had a great time. I saw her for a couple minutes after practice and then got to hang out with her later that evening. She'll be back this weekend for our preseason game, too.”
As for the week of practice, he was happy to have participate joint practices with the Dolphins ahead of Sunday’s preseason game, where he will be opposite of two former Maryland teammates in fellow rookies in defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and defensive back Dante Trader Jr.
“Looking ahead to this next week of camp, I'm definitely ready for these joint practices and preseason games we've got coming up. It starts against the Dolphins this week and I actually have a couple former teammates from Maryland that are in Miami — Jordan Phillips and Dante Trader — so it'll be cool to see them. I'm just excited to play someone new and hit someone that isn't my teammate, so I'm ready to go.”