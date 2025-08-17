All terrapins

Former Terp Jordan Phillips Recorded His First NFL Sacks For Dolphins

Miami's Jordan Phillips recorded sacks on back-to-back possesions in Saturday's preseason win over the Lions.

Brandon Walker

Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (94) runs on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (94) runs on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jordan Phillips, the former Maryland defensive tackle, recorded his first sack as a professional in the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 win over the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Phillips recorded four tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits. In the third quarter, he recorded his first sack of the season on a 2nd and 11 play where he beat the Detroit lineman up the middle to take down Hendon Hooker for a loss of seven yards for his first career sack in the NFL to push the Lions back and eventually to force a punt on the possession.

On the first play of the very next possession, he got to Hooker again with the assist from linebacker Cameron Goode for a loss of a yard, which led to another Detroit three-and-out.

Phillips has had an excellent training camp and preseason so far. He recorded four tackles, including a stuff at the goal line in last week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears that ended in a tie.

Drafted in the fifth round (143rd overall) , Phillips is already working on getting in the Dolphins’ defensive tackle rotation along with 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant out of Michigan and veteran Zach Sieler.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters about Phillips’ approach to the game earlier this week when he spoke to reporters:

"Relentless approach, very good pad level, super strong, super tough, and hid teammates like him a lot." McDaniel said. “You can tell; you don’t have to ask teammates which rookies the veterans like the most at every practice. Just watch how teammates celebrate when someone makes a play.”

Phillips will have a chance to make one more impression when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Saturday night in Miami’s preseason finale.

More Maryland News

Maryland Football recruit Zion Elee headlines MaxPrep's Top 10 high school defensive linemen

Former Terrapin Jordan Phillips shines for the Miami Dolphins in preseason game against the Bears

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh addresses former Terrapins before clash with Colts

Published
Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

Home/Football