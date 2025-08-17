Former Terp Jordan Phillips Recorded His First NFL Sacks For Dolphins
Jordan Phillips, the former Maryland defensive tackle, recorded his first sack as a professional in the Miami Dolphins' 24-17 win over the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Phillips recorded four tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits. In the third quarter, he recorded his first sack of the season on a 2nd and 11 play where he beat the Detroit lineman up the middle to take down Hendon Hooker for a loss of seven yards for his first career sack in the NFL to push the Lions back and eventually to force a punt on the possession.
On the first play of the very next possession, he got to Hooker again with the assist from linebacker Cameron Goode for a loss of a yard, which led to another Detroit three-and-out.
Phillips has had an excellent training camp and preseason so far. He recorded four tackles, including a stuff at the goal line in last week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears that ended in a tie.
Drafted in the fifth round (143rd overall) , Phillips is already working on getting in the Dolphins’ defensive tackle rotation along with 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant out of Michigan and veteran Zach Sieler.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters about Phillips’ approach to the game earlier this week when he spoke to reporters:
"Relentless approach, very good pad level, super strong, super tough, and hid teammates like him a lot." McDaniel said. “You can tell; you don’t have to ask teammates which rookies the veterans like the most at every practice. Just watch how teammates celebrate when someone makes a play.”
Phillips will have a chance to make one more impression when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Saturday night in Miami’s preseason finale.