Maryland builds NIL war chest through Under Armour deal
In the new world of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) universities either get with the program or get left behind. Too often, schools with no NIL vision become farm teams for universities that have embraced the change and built NIL programs so competitive that they just pluck talent away from other schools.
The University of Maryland is one of those schools that seems to be full embracing the world of NIL, particularly after witnessing other Big Ten programs such as Ohio State and Michigan build incredible NIL machines. There's no question that NIL has helped these premier programs achieve success on the field, court, and on the recruiting trail as well. When faced with obscurity or innovation, Maryland chose to innovate with their NIL approach and increased their partnership with sponsor Under Armour.
As part of their deal with Under Armour, Maryland has negotiated a direct compensation model for students who promote and sell Under Armour products via their social channels or any other means. With athletes having massive social media footprints this is a great tool for them to showcase Under Armour Terrapin gear and make money while doing so. It also provides a model where the athletes learn how to brand themselves and the product through guidance from Under Armour executives. Rather than just handing out bags of cash, the athletes will learn a valuable skill while earning money for themselves. Unique, innovative, and transformational for current and incoming Maryland athletes.
Of course, the partnership with Under Armour makes perfect sense given the fact that the brand's founder is a graduate of Maryland. Kevin Plank created the brand back in 1995 when he was a captain on the University of Maryland football team.
"Tired of repeatedly changing the cotton T-shirt under his jersey as it became wet and heavy during the course of a game, Mr. Plank set out to develop a next generation shirt that would remain drier and lighter. He created a new category of sporting apparel called performance apparel, and built our Company into a leading developer, marketer, and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Mr. Plank has served as our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors since 1996 and as our President from 1996 to July 2008 and from August 2010 to July 2017. Mr. Plank also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Inc. and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Maryland College Park Foundation."
When it comes to the world of NIL, there's no question that having strong ties to a massive brand like Under Armour is a huge asset for Maryland Athletics.
