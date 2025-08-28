2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Linebacker
The Miami Hurricanes lost Francisco Mauigoa to the 2025 NFL Draft, but they have replenished the room with several transfers and outstanding depth that was not seen last season.
It was one of the key things that head coach Mario Cristobal and new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman had highlighted they wanted to fix coming into this season. They are the vocal leaders for the Hurricanes, and this season, they have a few smash-mouth players on biting at the bit to show what they've got.
Wesley Bissainthe
The leader of this stacked group and the one who has been in the orange and green the longest. Bissainthe is one of the team's vocal leaders this season as they prepare him to be a massive part of the defense. Communication is key, and Bissainthe has all the tools to be one of the best linebackers in the conference.
Last season, he finished the year with 59 total tackles, two sacks, and an interception. With a free-moving defense this season, expect him to be all around the field, making key plays and hard hits.
Mohamed Toure
One of the most underrated players for the Miami Hurricanes this season will be Toure. Coming off an injury will be hard to judge and see how well he will move, but if he is playing to the level he was pre-injury, the Canes have a steal from the transfer portal.
In his last healthy season at Rutgers, he totaled 93 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and forced fumble, and 9.5 tackles for loss. That was all under Hetherman as his DC, who looks to unlock that version of him in the orange and green.
Kamal Bonner
Another transfer that looks to make an instant impact is Bonner. Coming over from NC State, the talented linebacker is a key piece to the depth and rotation of players the Canes want to use this season. With the Wolfpack last season, he finished with 56 total tackles, one sack, six quarterback hurries, and seven tackles for loss.
Raul Aguirre Jr.
Last season, the now junior got a chance to see the field a few more times to show that he is one of the better players the Hurricanes have to offer. He will get a chance this season as well to show that he can be a productive player, given the time.
He finished the season with 27 totale tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a solo sack.
The Depth
Jaylin Alderman, Chase Smith, Cam Pruitt, and Kellen Willy Jr. were some of the key players who stood out during Fall Camp and could get some chances during the season to show what they have. The linebacking room is loaded with players and talent of all ages, which highlights how deep the room truely is compared to the injury fest that the room had last season.
Other Position Breakdowns:
- Quarterback
- Running backs
- Tight End
- Offensive Linemen
- Wide Receiver
- Defensive Linemen
- Cornerback (coming soon)
- Safety (coming soon)
- Special Teams (coming soon)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.