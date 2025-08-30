All Hurricanes

2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Safety

A revamped Miami Hurricanes secondary starts with the secondary and the safety position.

Justice Sandle

Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser catches an interception during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama August 29, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
No. 10 Miami had to struggle last season because of the secondary. This season, there are new faces everywhere, and that starts with the safety room.

The Hurricanes' entire safety room is full of transfers and new players, as everyone else has transferred out or graduated. This is where the Hurricanes will attempt to win football games this season.

Zechariah Poyser

Coastal Carolina's Cameron Wright tries to make a catch as Jacksonville State's Zechariah Poyser breaks up the play during college football action at Burgess-Snow Field AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama August 29, 2024. (Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times) / Dave Hyatt / Special to the Gadsden Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The freshman All-American is entering his second season with a new team. At Jacksonville State, he was one of the top players in the country, and he aims to continue his success with the Canes. He has added size over the offseason and is stronger, and he feels faster.

Last season, he finished with 75 total tackles, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections. That same level of production this season with the Canes is an instant improvement from last season.

Jakobe Thomas

Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas (9) warms up before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the key transfers from the SEC for the Canes is the Tennessee transfer. He has the talent to be a game changer for the Canes and entering the final season of his college career.

With the Volunteers, he finished the season with 22 total tackles, a sack, and two pass deflections in his limited time of the field last season. He will have something new to look forward too this season with more snaps and aa new leadership role on the defensive side of the ball.

Markeith Williams

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and defensive back Jadais Richard (25) react to a missed field goal by Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images / Mark Smith-Imagn Images

One of the longest tenor players in the secondary might get some more time playing this season. He will be a rotational piece for this defense. He finished the season with 13 total tackles and only one pass deflection. The defense will utilize a ton of depth this season, and Williams will be one of those key players.

Dylan Day

The player who has seen the most development this offseason has been the talented sophomore. Day has been called one of the most improved players this season and has been described as a ball hawk by my defensive coordinator, Corey Hetherman.

Depth:

Two freshman make up the rest of the safety room as Bryce Fitzgerald and Ja'Boree Antonie finishes out the room.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

