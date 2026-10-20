ACC Outlook Through Week 7: Miami Stands Alone at the Top, Shaping Up as National Contenders

The 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference football season has reached its midpoint, with one clear hierarchy and plenty of chaos below it.

After Week 7, the Miami Hurricanes sit alone atop the standings as the only undefeated team in the 17-team league and as the nation’s No. 1 team in both the AP and Coaches polls.

While the Hurricanes control their destiny, the rest of the ACC is a tightly packed scramble that could produce familiar late-season tiebreaker drama heading into the Dec. 5 championship game in Charlotte.

Current Standings

No. 1 Miami: 6-0 overall, 4-0 ACC

No. 17 Wake Forest: 6-1 overall, 4-1 ACC

No. 23 SMU: 5-1 overall, 3-1 ACC

Clemson: 4-2 overall, 2-1 ACC

North Carolina: 4-2 overall, 2-1 ACC

Louisville: 4-3 overall, 3-2 ACC

Pittsburgh: 5-2 overall, 2-2 ACC

Virginia Tech: 5-2 overall, 2-2 ACC

Virginia: 4-3 overall, 2-2 ACC

California: 3-4 overall, 2-2 ACC

Duke: 4-2 overall, 1-2 ACC

Boston College: 3-3 overall, 1-2 ACC

NC State: 3-3 overall, 1-2 ACC

Georgia Tech: 2-4 overall, 1-2 ACC

Florida State: 3-4 overall, 1-3 ACC

Stanford: 3-4 overall, 1-3 ACC

Syracuse: 2-4 overall, 0-4 ACC

ACC Tier Rankings

With the national consensus naming the Hurricanes the top team in the ACC by a significant margin, let’s look at the teams that can challenge Miami in the conference.

Below Average to Bottom of the Totem Pole

The rest of the teams lie here, which include Florida State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Boston College, Stanford, and Syracuse.

Pretenders

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh was looking strong to start the year, but things changed in an instant. Once star sophomore QB Mason Heintschel went down with a season-ending injury, the Panthers have not looked like themselves. They’ll have to rely on their defense to elevate them and power them through the rest of their conference schedule.

Duke started the season strong and looked like they could have another great year in the ACC. That all changed in the past two weeks after falling to North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

The Golden Bears out of Cal have the quarterback to make things interesting, but it has not gone that way for them. They have a below .500 record overall and already sit at 2-2 in the ACC, with still having to travel to Dallas to play SMU.

On the Verge of Being Contenders

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Harris Sewell (55) blocks Miami Hurricanes Defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Virginia Tech can be a team that can sneak up the standings in the conference if they continue to get better. Despite already having two losses in the ACC, they have shown great flashes this season that can present problems to anyone. James Franklin can make things interesting as his team sits at 5-2 overall.

Louisville is a tricky team to get your finger on due to their inconsistencies this season. They sneaked out a win against Syracuse last week, but looked fantastic against Florida State the week before. They suffered a brutal defeat to NC State, but have beaten SMU and gave Ole Miss a run for their money by losing 38-41. Don’t count out the Cardinals just yet despite having two losses in the conference.

From a record standpoint, Clemson is still in the thick of things in the ACC. Their only conference loss is to Miami, and they have won four of their last five games. The Tigers’ fanbase has not been thrilled with Dabo Swinney and the current trajectory of the program, but they are still in the mix to play in Charlotte.

Contenders

Sep 18, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) is tackled by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wake Forest is the second-highest-ranked team in the AP Poll from the conference and has looked great this season. The only loss for the Demon Deacons has been against Miami, and they have looked strong against every other team. A second meeting between the teams is looking likely as every week goes by.

SMU has not looked like themselves on a consistent basis, but you can never count out the Mustangs. They are still in the top 25 and have been one of the more successful teams in the conference the past couple of years. Rhett Lashlee’s team's one loss was at Louisville, which hasn’t aged well for them, but they have still managed to find ways to win.

North Carolina has been the surprise team this year in the ACC as Bill Belichick has his team in contention. Despite having two losses in the season, one of them was against Notre Dame, which they played very well in, and on the road at Clemson. The Tar Heels have shown they are a tough team and will be a game worth watching when Miami travels to Chapel Hill on Halloween night.

How Miami Shapes Up

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) reacts after scoring a touchdown during overtime against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes have been the class of the ACC and one of the best teams in the country. They are scoring 48.5 points per game (first nationally) while allowing just 14.0 (seventh), with a dominant run defense.

Transfer quarterback Darian Mensah has been elite: 135-of-167 (80.8%) for 1,764 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only one interception. Superstar wide receiver Malachi Toney has been producing Heisman-like performances all season, and emerging freshman running back Javian Mallory has given the Hurricanes another dangerous element within their offense. He had a breakout performance in the FSU win.

Mario Cristobal’s team has shown resilience but also occasional vulnerability in tight games, a pattern that will be tested further. Remaining schedule:

Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Oct. 31: at North Carolina

Nov. 7: at No. 4 Notre Dame

Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

Wake Forest has been the most consistent challenger, winning four straight after an early loss to Miami and looking like a legitimate second-place team with quarterback Gio Lopez.

SMU continues to win with efficiency rather than dominance, led by Kevin Jennings.

North Carolina has shown signs of life under Bill Belichick with consecutive road wins, while Clemson remains in the conversation despite an inconsistent start.

Overall, Miami is the clear ACC favorite and a legitimate national title contender.

The Hurricanes control their path to Charlotte, possess one of the best offenses in college football, and have the talent and depth to navigate the second half of the schedule. The biggest remaining questions are how they handle the Notre Dame road game and whether they can close out the tighter conference contests that occasionally slowed them earlier in the year.

If they continue their current trajectory, they will enter the postseason as one of the top teams in the country.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.