Cam Ward Highlights why he is the Best Quarterback In the 2025 Draft Class

The Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward was above and beyond the best quarterback this season and now he is set to prove that he is the best quarterback in this draft class.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Everyone wants a piece of the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, but not everyone will get a chance to get him.

Heisman Finalist quarterback Cam Ward is projected to second to the Cleveland Browns which will only highlight what he has been saying for some time — he is the best quarterback in the draft.

"The tape says everything I believe," Ward said. "I'm honest about that. I think what just separates me from everybody is the way I approach it. The mindset that I have going to the field every game."

With more eyes on Ward, he knows that everyone knows his journey. That does not stop him from mentioning it to highlight why no matter where he is picked, he's still ready to put in the work no matter where he ends lands.

"I mean coming from my journey, not a lot of people can do that," Ward said. "So I think it shows the work that I'm willing to put in whether I go first round or second round. At the end of the day, that draft pick don't mean nothing. It is all about establishing yourself once you get the opportunity."

