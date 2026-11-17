CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Two weeks without Malachi Toney have opened the Miami Hurricanes' offense in more than one way.

Swiftly, quarterback Darian Mensah has had to find new targets he can trust. Cooper Barkate was already on that list after his 1,100-yard year with him at Duke. Everyone else had to earn that trust.

Daylyn Upshaw has been a key player for Mensah, but a newfound favorite target had to wait his turn to get this new chance late in the season.

South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs has been a consistent deep ball threat that the Hurricanes have been looking for since the season-ending injury to Josh Moore.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (8) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils defensive back Evan Smith (4) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, Dre Jacobs deserves the respect of the entire University of Miami fan base, alumni, everybody, because there was a guy that had high-level production at another place, came in, and he did compete, and he did,” Cristobal said during his weekly press conference.

Over the past two games, Jacobs has seen the majority of the targets come his way alongside Barkate and Elija Lofton.

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Against Duke, the 6-foot-0 junior had five receptions for 44 yards. He is averaging nearly a first down per catch in the six games he has seen the field. He has only seen the field in four games in conference play, but has swiftly turned into Miami's No. 2 receiver with Toney out, and Upshaw banged up as well.

But Jacob’s key to seeing more time has been the work he consistently put in while others were ahead of him. The time and dedication put into the program, and the talent around him, caught Cristobal’s eye, knowing that players of that caliber always find a way on the field.

What comes next is up to Jacobs. The opportunities will be there for the rising star receiver with all the trust in the world.

“He got banged up a couple times, which delayed his break into the lineup,” Cristobal said. “But always showed and flashed that ability. But to not be a malcontent, right? But to be as professional as he has been, to work every single day, to be a positive member of the room, to help others develop, and then get the opportunity and play as he played?

“I can't say enough great things about him. Proud of him, excited for him, grateful for him as well, and looking forward to that next step for him. I mean, as many great things as he does, we're a hair off on missing on a couple of big shots as well, but it cannot be understated that there's a there's a third down break a tackle and get a first down that's as important as any play in that game. So all that work has paid off. Great to see him have that kind of success, and we expect him to keep getting better and better."

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