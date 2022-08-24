DL David Stone Receives Hurricanes Offer, Wants to Visit Miami

Under head coach Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes have begun to build a recruiting pipeline with national powerhouse IMG (Fla.) Academy. The school rosters four UM commits in offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, guard Antonio Tripp, tight end Riley Williams and edge rusher Jayden Wayne, including many other targets.

That list of Miami targets within that program grew Tuesday night, with 2024 defensive lineman David Stone receiving an offer from the Hurricanes. The talented defender is ranked as the No. 19 overall player and second-best at his position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

For Stone, a potential visit to Miami could be in store.

"Hopefully, if Francis [Mauigoa] goes on a visit there, sometime soon, I'll hop in the car with him," Stone told All Hurricanes at the Under Armour Future 50 event.

The highly-touted defensive lineman has already taken notice of what the Hurricanes have done on the recruiting trail as of late, and he has high expectations for them moving forward.

"I feel like they're gonna be great," Stone told All Hurricane at IMG Acadeny's media day. "That '23 class they're building right now is special."

In addition to Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Michigan State, among other schools, are all in the running for Stone.

The Aggies in particular have made a strong impression on the 6-foot-4 defensive standout.

"I'll have a chance to play good competition in the SEC," Stone said of Texas A&M. "My family could come to games. They seem to enjoy the school. It's a very good education there, and then life outside of football there is great as well."

While Stone has not announced a commitment date just yet, he is looking to make his decision around the end of 2022.

