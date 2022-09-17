Hurricanes vs Aggies: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Week 3 is here and it brings the Miami Hurricanes' most anticipated matchup so far this season. They'll take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas for their first road test of the year.

It will also be the Canes' first Power 5 and top 25 matchup, a big level up in competition from the previous two weeks. Miami will try to improve its record to 3-0 and leave The Longhorn State with a little more momentum.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Tx.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 P.M. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Weather: 81 degrees, 4% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com

Odds: Miami is a 6.5-point underdog, according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History: Miami leads the series (2-1), last meeting in 2008

The Rundown

This is the game that Canes fans had circled on their calendars to start the year. It's going to be the first chance they have to see what this new Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes program is really about. The game will be the Canes' first Power 5 matchup, as well as their first contest against a top 25 team.

The Aggies' home stadium, Kyle Field, is notoriously deafening, but the Appalachian State Mountaineers left with a win last week. Miami might just have enough gas in the tank to take one home too.

The biggest news to emerge surrounding this game has been A&M's quarterback switch from Haynes King to LSU-transfer Max Johnson. Johnson is a much more talented passer than King but lacks the mobility that the former starter has. The Hurricanes will be looking to find holes in a suspect A&M offensive line to put pressure on Johnson in his first start as an Aggie.

Miami will be without its leading receiver, Xavier Restrepo, who suffered a foot injury and will be out of action for several weeks. It's not an ideal time for the Hurricanes to fill such big shoes, but they'll have to if they want to win on the road. That could come in the form of a strong running game, or from some explosive pass catchers like Key'Shawn Smith and Brashard Smith.

Cristobal will be sure to have his squad focused and fired up when they take the field tonight. It's a favorable situation for Miami, where a win here could push the Canes into the top ten in next week's AP Poll, and a loss won't necessarily derail the season. It's time to see what these 2022 Miami Hurricanes are made of.

