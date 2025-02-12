Miami Is Replacing an Elite Quarterback with Another Elite Quarterback
The Miami Hurricanes had the best quarterback in the country last season and now they look to replace that production with another top quarterback.
Cam Ward is likely going to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and with his departure comes in for Georiga quarterback Carson Beck.
Many are questioning the abilities that Beck has but some still believe that he is elite. On3's J.D. Pickell highlights this when talking about how good Beck will be this season.
"Carson Beck at one point and time was the far and away favorite to be the number one pick and potentially Heisman trophy winner and then the 2024 season happens and everyone's like must not be that good," PicKell said.
Yes, 2024 was not the best for Beck and his standing in the national media as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He will return this year and still be a top-five player at the position. Beck had two NFL-level talents in the 2023 season to throw the ball to in Brock Bowers and Ladd Ladd McConkey
The Bulldogs led the league in dropped passes last season and with the Hurricanes, their young talent is ready to show that they are different.
"Carson Beck, I'm just telling you he's a good quarterback," PicKell said. "I've made it very clear. I think he's a top 10 quarterback top five quarterback even going in the next season. He's got the skins on the wall, he's an All-SEC player from the year before when he had serviceable weaponry. I love this fit. I love where he's going to be at Miami and I think that ultimately the Canes here in 2025 will be right back in that mix to potentially win the ACC and get over the hump being in the College Football Playoff and grabbing a guy like Carson Beck is a massive reason as to why I believe that's the case."
Beck is still an elite player. It was his second year starting and that could be considered his sophomore slump. Now he knows what he has to do and will try to be a Heisman candidate once the season gets underway.
