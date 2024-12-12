What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week 15
The Miami Hurricanes may have not played a football game last weekend, but the dialogue on Cam Ward's future remains significant regardless.
This past week, infamous former Miami booster, Nevin Shapiro, who spent twenty years in prison for his involvement in the Hurricanes football scandal of the early 2000s, made an appearance on the Adam "Pac Man" Jones podcast, and he had a very strong statement on where Miami's quarterback may be heading this April.
"I'm being told, through reliable sources, Cam Ward is going to the New York Giants guaranteed, and the University of Miami's offensive coordinator (Shannan Dawson) is going with him." Shapiro said, "I'm telling you, hollar at me on April 25th or 6th or whenever the draft is."
Regardless of any past issues with Shapiro himself, it is reasonable to assume that he is as well sourced as he states. We made this point last week, there has clearly been a pattern with Ward and the Giants in the final few weeks of the regular season. Whether it is the franchise's affinity for him, or the reports detailing that Deion Sanders does not want his son, Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders, in New York, it seems there is real truth to this pattern regardless of draft's order.
And for the second straight week, mock drafts mirror directly what reports are saying. Currently, the Raiders and Giants both sit at 2-11, and are in the drivers seat for the top two picks in the draft. Las Vegas has the tiebreaker, giving them the first pick, but the order seems to not matter at this point in time.
Mike Renner (CBS Sports): 2nd (QB2)
Bradley Locker (ProFootballFocus): 2nd (QB2)
Daniel Flick (Sports Illustrated): 2nd (QB2)
Nick Baumgartner (The Athletic): 2nd (QB2)
Before the true pre-draft process begins, Ward and Sanders both seem to be opting into their respective bowl games, so each will get a final opportunity to put one more strong performance in their college uniforms.
For the Canes, the Pop-Tart Bowl awaits against the Iowa State Cyclones on December 28th from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Similar to Miami, the Cyclones narrowly missed a College Football Playoff birth with their loss in the Big 12 Championship to Arizone State. For pure entertainment value, this may be the best bowl game not associated with the playoff.
Colorado, meanwhile, will face off against BYU in the Alamo Bowl later on the night of the 28th. Both Shadeur and Cam were posted on X by Deion Sanders Jr. discussing their disappointment that they were not matched up against each other.
Regardless of the two's draft stock, this feels like a major missed opportunity by the bowl organizations to not put Colorado in the Pop-Tart Bowl with Miami. Obviously more goes into these decisions, but there is no question that hypothetical matchup would have had a major ratings draw.
Nevertheless, as the season concludes, it seems there is a fairly clear picture on what Ward may be heading to months before the draft.
It will be interesting to follow Ward's status with the Senior Bowl or beyond following their game in two-and-a-half-weeks. We will be back then to provide updates on all information regarding Ward's draft process following the Pop Tart Bowl.