2026 Recruits set Official Visit Dates for the Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal are trying to make the Hurricanes a football powerhouse once again as they get a few blue-chip commits and recruits to have their official visit dates announced.

Justice Sandle

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports.

Mario Cristobal has worked hard to get Miami to a dream destination once again for top recruits, and he continues to show why the Hurricanes are the place to be after three years of rebuilding the entire locker room and staff.

Now, they have official visits with notable committees and recruits prepared to look around Coral Gables and the Miami Hurricanes facilities.

Target Recruits

Cannon Pickett, OT, Four-Star

Jaelen Waters, DB, Four-Star

Class of 2026 Commitments

QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

