2026 Recruits set Official Visit Dates for the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports.
Mario Cristobal has worked hard to get Miami to a dream destination once again for top recruits, and he continues to show why the Hurricanes are the place to be after three years of rebuilding the entire locker room and staff.
Now, they have official visits with notable committees and recruits prepared to look around Coral Gables and the Miami Hurricanes facilities.
Target Recruits
Cannon Pickett, OT, Four-Star
Jaelen Waters, DB, Four-Star
Class of 2026 Commitments
QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
