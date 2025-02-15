Defensive Back Jaelen Waters Decommits From Florida and Lands Prediction With Miami
Chaos in the recruiting ranks in Florida as the Hurricanes are predicted to land four-star cornerback Jaelen Waters who just decommitted from the Florida Gators per On3's Hayese Fawcett.
If there was any indication of where he wanted to go now, just look at the man who recruited him to Gainsville. Will Harris just joined the staff of the Hurricanes and he is already making plays. He recruited Waters and it is only right that one of the best developers at the position will bring some talent with him after departing from the Gators.
It's also one of the many reason Mario Cristobal has wanted Harris for so long.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the No. 120 overall prospect and No. 11 CB in the 2026 cycle, according to the weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 19 player in Florida.
Miami and Florida were two of the schools that left Waters torn but now the latest prediction has him landing with the Canes and joining a growing 2026 recruiting class.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.
