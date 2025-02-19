Blue-Chip Recruit Vodney Cleveland Has Miami in His Top Six
Miami Hurricanes recruiting continues to be on the top of maby blue-chip prospects list.
Four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland has listed his final six school with Miami being on the top of the list. The Birmingham, AL native also has Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Auburn as the rest of his top schools.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports.
Mario Cristobal has worked hard to get Miami to a dream destination once again for top recruits, and he continues to show why the Hurricanes are the place to be after three years of rebuilding the entire locker room and staff.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
