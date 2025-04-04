Four-Star Receiver Jalen Lott List Miami in Top 10
The Miami Hurricanes continue to recruit at a high level as another blue-chip receiver, Jalen Lott, lists the Canes in his top 10 schools.
The Miami Hurricanes continue to be home on the Texas trials in their recruiting efforts. They have targeted many receiver in the Lone Star state and now they have their eyes on a top 10 2026 receiver Jalen Lott.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver from Frisco, TX, lists Miami in his top 10 schools. He also lists Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, USC, LSU, and Oregon in his 10.
The Hurricanes currently have eight commits in the 2026 class and are ranked as the No. 14 team in the calss and No. 4 in the ACC behind Clemson (No. 2), Louisville (No. 8), and Syracuse (No. 10). Miami still has a lot of work to do but are on the right path to landing two of the top 35 players in this class.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OL, JJ. Sparks, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Jaxsonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
