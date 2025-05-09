Miami Drawing Heat for NIL Offer To Jackson Cantwell

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes already have a top ten recruiting class, but with some money to spend, the Hurricanes are trying to lock in the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell.

Justice Sandle

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023. / Bruce E Stidham Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Hurricanes are doing everything they can to get the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, and now numbers have been released to show how much.

On3's Pete Nakos reported that the Hurricanes' proposed Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) first-year package to Cantwell is around $2 million. This is nothing new for most of the top programs offering anything for one of the best players in the country; however, because UM is taking charge, some have issues.

Hurricanes fans know that out of the other two schools jockeying for the talented offensive line, playing under Mario Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal would be one of the best decisions Cantwell could make. Then again, playing for a historic program like Georgia would also be in the best interest of the No. 1 recruit.

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syr
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Now, the issues have turned to how much Miami is offering because they are offering the most. The Hurricanes' name, when it pertains to money, will always get someone riled up. Early in the week, Indiana's head coach, Curt Cignetti, mentioned the Hurricanes had a $40 million budget this season for their roster. This goes to show that the Hurricanes are starting to draw attention to many of the top programs around the country and some could be scared.

Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell is a 6-foot-8 multi-sport athlete and has already scored a 33 on the ACT.Tnixa F
Nixa High School freshman Jackson Cantwell is a 6-foot-8 multi-sport athlete and has already scored a 33 on the ACT. Tnixa Football00009 / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cantwell will make his own decision for what he believes is best for his future. If that is with the Hurricanes, then don't let the "money talk" start to blow out of proportion. The Hurricanes have gotten the best offensive lineman consistently since the Cristobal era began in Miami. All signs point to the Bulldogs landing the top target, however, things could change as Cantwell's commitment date is set for May 13th.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

