Miami Drawing Heat for NIL Offer To Jackson Cantwell
The Miami Hurricanes are doing everything they can to get the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, and now numbers have been released to show how much.
On3's Pete Nakos reported that the Hurricanes' proposed Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) first-year package to Cantwell is around $2 million. This is nothing new for most of the top programs offering anything for one of the best players in the country; however, because UM is taking charge, some have issues.
Hurricanes fans know that out of the other two schools jockeying for the talented offensive line, playing under Mario Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal would be one of the best decisions Cantwell could make. Then again, playing for a historic program like Georgia would also be in the best interest of the No. 1 recruit.
Now, the issues have turned to how much Miami is offering because they are offering the most. The Hurricanes' name, when it pertains to money, will always get someone riled up. Early in the week, Indiana's head coach, Curt Cignetti, mentioned the Hurricanes had a $40 million budget this season for their roster. This goes to show that the Hurricanes are starting to draw attention to many of the top programs around the country and some could be scared.
Cantwell will make his own decision for what he believes is best for his future. If that is with the Hurricanes, then don't let the "money talk" start to blow out of proportion. The Hurricanes have gotten the best offensive lineman consistently since the Cristobal era began in Miami. All signs point to the Bulldogs landing the top target, however, things could change as Cantwell's commitment date is set for May 13th.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)