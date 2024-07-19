Miami Hurricanes Missed Out On DJ Pickett But Landed Daylyn Upshaw: Recruiting Rundown
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes football program had a decent week in the recruiting process but came with the loss of the No. 1 cornerback in the country to LSU in DJ Pickett.
Upside, the Hurricanes landed its first wide receiver commit of the 2025 class in Daylyn Upshaw. Last year's recruiting cycle saw similar actions of getting many of the defensive talent first and trickling in the offensive weapons towards the end of the cycle like speeders freshman Ny Carr.
Missing out on Pickett will hurt but the potential of homegrown talents Ben Hanks Jr. and Bryce Fitzgerald possibly committing to the "U" in the next number of weeks can soften the blow. Each are talented defensive players that have a lot of upside that is comparable to Pickett.
There is still plenty of talent left in the pool for the Hurricanes to try to get as they are still working on many of the top talents from around the country. They have one more official visit scheduled for this summer would could lead to another top talent in the next coming weeks.
More to come from Mario Cristobal and his recruiting staff as the summer is starting to peak with the recruiting class of 2025 preparing for their final decisions.