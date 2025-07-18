Despite recent success, Michigan barely represented on Big Ten "All-2020s" Team
Despite having four first-round NBA Draft picks in the 2020s (2021: Franz Wagner, 2023: Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin, 2025: Danny Wolf), the Michigan basketball team was scantily represented on an All-Big Ten 2020s team. The Big Ten has produced some incredible talent over the past five years, making it tough to compile a list of just 15 total players. The only player to make the team is current Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. Wagner made the list as a third team member.
Purdue and Illinois had three players make the list, with Illinois securing two of the five first-team honors. Rival and self-proclaimed basketball school Michigan State only placed a single player on the list (Cassius Winston). Here is the breakdown, courtesy of the College Basketball Report.
Despite barely even cracking the top 15 of the best Big Ten basketball players of the 2020s so far, Michigan basketball is on an upward trend. Head coach Dusty May took the basement-dwelling Wolverines from an eight-win monstrosity two years ago to Big Ten Tournament champions and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in just his first season.
With the fan base riding high on that successful year, May went back to work and revamped his squad during the offseason. The result is one of the deepest and most intriguing lineups in college basketball. Many analysts have the Wolverines as a legitimate contender to win it all in the 20205-2026 season. When the 2020s close out, I am willing to bet the Wolverines will have more than one player on this list.
