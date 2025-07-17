Former Michigan teammates McCarthy and Loveland ramp up trash talk ahead of NFL clash
JJ McCarthy and Colston Loveland took Michigan football to the pinnacle of success during their time in Ann Arbor. Multiple Big Ten Championships, multiple College Football Playoff appearances and the culmination, the 2023 National Championship. The two had a great chemistry on the field and off the field. That friendship looks like it has continued since their ascension to the ranks of NFL players. However, there is some friendly competition added to it now.
McCarthy plays for the Minnesota Vikings, and Loveland was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears this season. Not only are they on opposite teams, but they are also rivals within the same division. The NFC North is one of the deepest divisions in the NFL, and the rivalries run intensely. McCarthy and Loveland are now fully embroiled in the rivalry and history. According to Loveland, McCarthy has firmly embraced this new aspect of their relationship and has already ramped up the trash talk as the 2025-2026 NFL season rapidly approaches.
The Bears and Vikings, as division rivals, will play each other at least twice next season. They could also potentially clash in the playoffs. While Loveland, as a rookie, may not have as much time on the field, he will surely be able to impact the games. McCarthy has taken the reins as QB1 in Minnesota and looks to have a breakout second season in the NFL. Always a fun time to watch two former teammates embracing their new surroundings and adding some trash talk to the excitement of a historic rivalry.
