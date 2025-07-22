Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan basketball player, currently with Toronto Raptors, makes elite All-SEC team

Jerred Johnson

Philadelphia 76ers center Colin Castleton (18) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers center Colin Castleton (18) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sometimes a change of venue is all a player needs to realize their potential. In the transfer portal era players are able to do that as many times as they deem neccesary, basically. It has been a sore subject for fans and coaches alike. Players have transferred three and four times in search for the right fit or the place they can get the most playing time. The old ways of sitting until you earn your spot, or competing and taking a spot, are all but gone.

MORE: FS1's Colin Cowherd says Big Ten reigns supreme over SEC based on financial leverage

For former Michigan Wolverine Colin Castleton determined that a new venue would do his college career well and provide him a boost. He was not wrong. After leaving Ann Arbor for the sunny Florida University campus, Castleton was a dominant force. During his first two seasons at Michigan, Castleton struggled to gain a footing and averaged a meager 1.1 and 3.1 points per game. After moving to Gainesville, Castleton averaged 12.4, 16.2, and 16.0 points per game in leading the Gators to multiple March Madness berths and racking up All-SEC honors. Castleton was recently included in the All-SEC 2020's Team for his incredible play while at Florida.

After dominating the SEC at Florida, Castleton was undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and found his way to the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. Since then, he has bounced around the league playing for the LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. While he has struggled to find his footing in the NBA, he left a legacy in the SEC. Proof that sometimes a change of scenery can do wonders for a young player.

Castleto
/Michigan Wolverines forward Colin Castleton (11) . Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images / Mike Carter-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood approaching Buffalo Bills great Josh Allen in size

ESPN analyst claims "healthy Aidan Hutchinson would be biggest X-factor in NFL"

Son of Michigan legend receives invite to prestigious Navy All-American Bowl

Michigan special teams ace Dominic Zvada breaks down the game-winning kick against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State losing lead for elite four-star defensive lineman as Michigan and Oregon rise

Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson shows off in remarkable training video

Three reasons Bryce Underwood could exceed expectations in his first year

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball