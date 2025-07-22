Former Michigan basketball player, currently with Toronto Raptors, makes elite All-SEC team
Sometimes a change of venue is all a player needs to realize their potential. In the transfer portal era players are able to do that as many times as they deem neccesary, basically. It has been a sore subject for fans and coaches alike. Players have transferred three and four times in search for the right fit or the place they can get the most playing time. The old ways of sitting until you earn your spot, or competing and taking a spot, are all but gone.
MORE: FS1's Colin Cowherd says Big Ten reigns supreme over SEC based on financial leverage
For former Michigan Wolverine Colin Castleton determined that a new venue would do his college career well and provide him a boost. He was not wrong. After leaving Ann Arbor for the sunny Florida University campus, Castleton was a dominant force. During his first two seasons at Michigan, Castleton struggled to gain a footing and averaged a meager 1.1 and 3.1 points per game. After moving to Gainesville, Castleton averaged 12.4, 16.2, and 16.0 points per game in leading the Gators to multiple March Madness berths and racking up All-SEC honors. Castleton was recently included in the All-SEC 2020's Team for his incredible play while at Florida.
After dominating the SEC at Florida, Castleton was undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and found his way to the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract. Since then, he has bounced around the league playing for the LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. While he has struggled to find his footing in the NBA, he left a legacy in the SEC. Proof that sometimes a change of scenery can do wonders for a young player.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -