HOW TO WATCH: No. 5 Michigan vs No. 12 UC San Diego in first round of NCAA Tournament
The No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines take the floor tonight in Denver for a matchup with No. 12 seed UC San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan enters the matchup having won three consecutive games, all coming in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines knocked off top teams Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin en route to capturing the conference tournament championship. While the 7-foot duo of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf has been impactful all year, the Wolverines have gotten better play from their guards over the last three games - primarily from point guard Tre Donaldson.
Although Michigan has looked impressive as of late, there are some real concerns about this team heading into tournament play. Rebounding issues, turnovers, and poor shooting from behind the arc have all led to a number of disappointing performances from the Wolverines this season. In order to get past a talented (and veteran) UC San Diego squad, Michigan can't afford to struggle with fundamentals.
UC San Diego enters the matchup against Michigan riding a 15-game winning streak. The Triton's shoot a high percentage from beyond the arc, are great at forcing turnovers, and are one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to taking care of the ball. Although they're undersized, the things they do well could present and issue for the Wolverines of UCSD is allowed to play at its pace.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 5 Michigan vs No. 12 UC San Diego
- Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO
- When: 10:00 pm ET
- TV: TBS
