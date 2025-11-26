How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball vs. Gonzaga in Players Era Finals
The Michigan Wolverines have been the most dominant team in the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas. The Maize and Blue thumped both San Diego State and Auburn in the past two nights, and Michigan will now take on Gonzaga for the championship and some NIL money.
After the two games, Michigan is in first place with a 2-0 record and a +40 point differential. The Zags came in second and will battle the Wolverines for a championship after winning both of their games and having a +30 point differential.
Tennessee, Kansas, and Iowa State all went 2-0 as well, but since they weren't as dominant as Michigan and Gonzaga, they won't be playing for the championship.
Here's how you can see Michigan play on Wednesday night.
How to watch Michigan take on Gonzaga
- Day: Wednesday, November 26
- Time: 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)
- Network: TNT
- On the call: Brian Anderson, Grant Hill, and Lauren Jbara
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Prediction
The Wolverines have defeated two really good teams in back-to-back nights, but Gonzaga will be a completely different challenge. The Aztecs had size, and Auburn had quickness, but not only do the Zags have size and speed, but they are also veteran.
F Graham Ike and Braden Huff have been around for awhile and both are really good in the paint. Ike averages 17 points and nine rebounds, while Huff averages 16 points and five boards.
This will be the first game that Michigan's front court is truly challenged by multiple players. San Diego State had Magoon Gwath, but he wasn't enough to contend on his own. We fully expect Dusty May to play all three big men in the starting lineup once again, and Michigan will have to bang around down low.
The key is the Wolverines 3 point shooting. It's been really good the past two games, and if Michigan can hit its shots, along with getting buckets from the front court, the Wolverines will be hard to beat.
Final score: Michigan 90, Gonzaga 87
