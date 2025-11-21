How to watch the epic clash between No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 1 UConn on Friday
The Michigan women's team is heading East to take on UConn.
In this story:
After a hot start to the season, Michigan women's basketball will head to Conn. to participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. On Friday night, the No. 6 Wolverines will square off with the No. 1 UConn Huskies.
Michigan related: Predicting the final score of Michigan vs. Maryland
Here is how you can see the Wolverines in action on Friday.
How to watch Michigan take on UConn
- Day: Friday, Nov. 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Conn.)
- Network: FOX
- On the call: Brandon Gaudin and Meghan McKeown
- Radio: WTKA (1050 AM
Michigan's schedule through four games
- Defeated Canisius, 100-40
- Defeated Harvard, 84-55
- Defeated No. 18 Notre Dame, 93-54
- Defeated Binghamton, 120-50
Game notes via MGoBlue
- For the third time since the 2024-25 season opener, Michigan is facing a No. 1 team. U-M began last season against No. 1 South Carolina and also faced No. 1 UCLA during the conference season. Prior to this stretch, Michigan had only faced the top-ranked team once -- a loss to Iowa on Feb. 7, 1988. Michigan has never beaten a No. 1-ranked team but does have a pair of top-five wins, including one at the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase against No. 5 Baylor.
- This is the first contest for head coach Kim Barnes Arico against UConn since her St. John's team snapped the Huskies' 99-game home winning streak on Feb. 18, 2012. Michigan and UConn are meeting for the first time.
- Syla Swords will face off against high school teammate Kayleigh Heckel for the third time during their collegiate careers after Heckel played at USC last year. The pair were teammates at Long Island Lutheran during their high school days en route to earning McDonald's All-America honors.
- This is the third time that Michigan is playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase after playing Florida State in 2019 and Baylor in 2021. U-M is 1-1 in the event, earning the aforementioned win over Baylor in overtime (74-68) on Dec. 19, 2021. It marked the first top-five win for Michigan in program history.
- Michigan vaulted up to No. 6 in this week's Associated Press poll, marking the second-highest ranking in program history. It's the highest ranking for Michigan since coming in at No. 6 on Feb. 21, 2022. With the men's team ranked No. 7, it is also the first time both teams are in the top 10 at the same time.
- Michigan scored 120 points in its last game, the second-most points scored in program history and the most under KBA. The Wolverines have topped the century mark twice and are averaging 99.3 points per game on 55.8 percent shooting from the field. U-M is fifth nationally in scoring offense and third in field-goal percentage.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- College football analysts predict the final score between Michigan vs. Maryland
- Takeaways from Michigan basketball's dominant win over Middle Tennessee
- Keys to a drama-free win and Michigan football taking care of Maryland
- Sherrone Moore announces shakeup in hopes of fixing Michigan's struggling return game
Published