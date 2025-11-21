Predicting the final score of Michigan vs. Maryland
After escaping Wrigley Field with a win over Northwestern, Michigan is back on the road this weekend. The Wolverines head to College Park to take on a Maryland team that has dropped its last six games.
There will be some uncertainty regarding Michigan heading into this game. Not only did Sherrone Moore shake up the special teams, but the Wolverines might not have their top two running backs. Justice Haynes is done for the regular season, and Jordan Marshall left last week. Marshall is day-to-day and the Wolverines could have to lean on former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal.
Here is how our staff sees this game going.
Trent Knoop
Michigan has had a bad tendency to play to the level of its competition. In the last three games, against Michigan State, Purdue, and Northwestern, the Wolverines haven't looked the best -- especially on offense.
Maryland is a very opportunistic defense, leading the Big Ten in interceptions gained. With how Michigan's offense has been, it wouldn't be shocking to see Bryce Underwood throw at least one INT. Add on injuries at running back, and this game could be closer than the oddsmakers believe.
While I think Malik Washington will threaten the Michigan defense at times, I look for the Wolverines' defense to get enough pressure to rattle him and allow Michigan to come out on top.
Final score: Michigan 27, Maryland 13
Seth Berry
Maryland QB Malik Washington can be incredibly dangerous with both his arm and his feet, and for the Wolverines to have success on that side of the ball, they need to improve upon the number of big plays they allowed from last week, because Washington and the Terrapins are capable of making them. However, Washington doesn't have a whole lot of support in the run game, and that's not good news for Maryland's offense if Michigan's pass rushers are able to pin their ears back in obvious passing situations.
On the other side of the ball, Maryland's 88th ranked total defense just isn't going to cut it against a Wolverine offense that seems like it's close to clicking on all cylinders. Michigan knows it has to finish strong and play its best football going into the OSU game, so I think a focused Wolverine team prevails easily in this one.
Final score: Michigan 35, Maryland 14
Lucas Reimink
Michigan will travel to Maryland to take on a talented but young football team. Led by true freshmen on both sides of the ball in Malik Washington and Zahir Mathis, this Maryland team is not devoid of star power or talent. They also recently announced that Head Coach Mike Locksley will return in 2026. This Maryland team will fight and play hard but they’re also just 4-6 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play.
I think Michigan will look to the air to try and get this offense going as both of their top 2 RBs might be out for this game. They also need to get Bryce Underwood playing his best football in anticipation of the Ohio State game. Like many seasons prior, I think this game before the Ohio State game will remain tight throughout the contest and Michigan will win a close one in the end.
Final score: Michigan 31, Maryland 23
Justice Steiner
Until Michigan proves it can play a complete game, I think every game will be close, regardless of the opponent. Combine that with the fact that the Wolverines haven’t looked great on the road and could be looking ahead to Ohio State, this is a scary spot and potential trap game for UofM. Maryland ranks 11th in the conference in total offense (343.9) and 16th in total defense (392.9), so I do think Michigan wins this game. However, it might be closer than it should be.
Final score: Michigan 30, Maryland 17
