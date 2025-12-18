Jimmy King sees similarites between Fab Five and current Michigan basketball team

Jimmy King was part of the renowned 'Fab Five' at Michigan. In 1991, the Wolverines started five freshmen: Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson, and King. Back in those days, freshmen had to be really special to start -- let alone start five of them. But that's what Michigan did.

The five of them played together for two seasons before Webber parted for the NBA. Both Jackson and King stayed for all four seasons of their Michigan careers.

By their senior seasons, King and Jackson led the way. King averaged 14.7 PPG, second behind Jackson. King would go on to become a second-round pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 1995 NBA Draft.

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recently, King sat down with former Michigan big man Tim McCormick on 'Go Blue Hoops!', a part of Hail Media!. Both of them examine the current Michigan basketball team, as the Wolverines have been perfect through 10 games.

In fact, King sees some similarities between the Fab Five and the 2025-26 Michigan hoops team.

"“Oh, absolutely. I wish we would have played more like the way that they're playing. You know, they have an open style. They share the ball. That's one thing I noticed when showing up, seeing their practices. They love to play together.

"They're selfish and they don't care who scores. They don't care who is on top. You know, you'll see Johnson have a monster game and other star players may have a lesser game as far as the impact of scoring.

"But at the end of the game, all smiles, all high fives, the videos I see in the locker room, it's a lot of hype, it's a lot of emotion, and I feel like it's genuine. I feel like they care about each other's success. And in the shows really, it's hard to get a 100 points in college, and they got five already this year.”

You can see the full video from Tim McCormick and Jimmy King below on Hail Media!'s YouTube page.