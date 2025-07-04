Wolverine Digest

Michigan teammates set to clash in FIBA U19 semifinals matchup

Jerred Johnson

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Michigan men's basketball is well-represented at the FIBA Under-19 (U19) tournament. Transfer forward Morez Johnson, Jr., who came to the Wolverines from Big Ten rival Illinois, has been dominant in the paint throughout the tournament. He has been efficient in scoring and, as a rim protector, has baffled opposing offenses. Morez and Team USA downed Team Canada 108-102 in the Quarterfinals to advance to the semis, where Johnson will see a familiar face.

Fellow Michigan Wolverine forward Oscar Goodman and Team New Zealand await Morez and Team USA in the semifinals. Goomdna has not been as dominant as Johnson in the tournament, but he has been a factor for Team New Zealand. Coming off the bench, Goodman is averaging seven points per game. His height, standing at 6-foot-9, has also helped New Zealand's interior defense.

The two Wolverines have yet to play a game together in Ann Arbor and are set to clash on the international stage for the first time. There could be times in the game when the two players are matched up. Wolverine fans will get a preview of part of the future of their program. So far, both players have given those fans a lot to be happy about.

Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

