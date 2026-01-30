Michigan Football Makes Top Group for Top Prospect From Utah

Michigan's coaching staff has been on the road in recent days, seeing a lot of the top 2027 prospects. Kyle Whittingham is hoping to make a good impression and start his tenure on a positive note by landing some top prospects.

One player the Wolverines are hoping to land is four-star athlete Bode Sparrow. Michigan offered Sparrow back on Jan. 10, and he named his top 10 with the Wolverines in it. Michigan will have to compete with Utah, BYU, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Arizona State.

NEWS: Elite 2027 ATH Bode Sparrow is down to 🔟 Schools



The 6'2 190 ATH from Kaysville, UT is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/7ZehFrt85E pic.twitter.com/2qJmaMpCNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 28, 2026

The top playmaker in Utah

Sparrow will be a top player for Michigan's new coaching staff. The 6-foot-2 playmaker is from Kaysville (UT) and he is considered the No. 1 player from the state of Utah. With Whittingham and WR coach Micah Simon coming from the Utes, the Wolverines already have an inside track with the new-look coaching staff.

Sparrow is a Composite four star and he is ranked as the No. 67 player in the nation and No. 3 athlete. Sparrow was a Region 1 MVP and compiled some excellent stats. In his junior season, Sparrow grabbed 83 receptions for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 71 tackles, seven interceptions, and 6.5 TFLs.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Sparrow:

- On the short list when talking about top two-way players out West

- Has the talent and skill set to play safety or wide receiver in college and is a high major prospect on both sides of the ball.

- Upside probably highest at safety and shows instincts, ball skills and physicality

- Always around the football, rangy and a threat to take it back to the house if he gets his hands on it.

- Will fly off the hash and shows an enforcer mentality at the point of contact.

- Reactionary athlete who’s quick to diagnose and has a high football IQ.

- Shows excellent ball skills at receiver and the speed and burst to pick up big chunks of yards with the ball in his hands.

- High ceiling player who should be able to impact early in college and has an NFL upside as well.