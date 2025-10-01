3 Michigan players to watch against Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines are fresh off their bye week and are ready to host the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend in the Big House. The Wolverines are favored by over two touchdowns, but that doesn't mean this is an easy game. Wisconsin has some talented players on their roster, so Michigan needs to make sure they don't overlook the Badgers.
Here are three Michigan players to keep an eye on in Michigan's matchup against Wisconsin.
RB Justice Haynes
Wisconsin's strength is its run defense. They're allowing just 50 yards per game on the ground, which ranks first in the nation, and it hasn't come against weak opponents. They held Alabama and Maryland to under 75 yards rushing, but now they have to face one of the hottest running backs in the country, Justice Haynes.
Justice Haynes has already rushed for 537 yards and six touchdowns on just 66 carries (8.1 yards per carry) this season. He has been the leader of Michigan's offense to this point, and there's no reason for that to change anytime soon. Even though the Badgers are great against the run, Michigan is going to give their RB1 a chance to break this game open, so expect to see a lot of handoffs to Haynes this weekend.
DE Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham is in the midst of a breakout season. Through four games, he leads the team in pressures (11), QB hits (4) and sacks (3). He has been disruptive as a pass rusher, but has also played a big role in the run game, posting a 79.0 run defense grade, which is third on the team.
One reason Wisconsin's offense hasn't been as efficient as many expected is because of its problems up front. The Badgers' offensive line has allowed 13 sacks through four games this season, so there are going to be opportunities for Michigan to get after Danny O'Neil. Baraham should be able to have his way with Wisconsin's offensive line, so expect to see him in the backfield quite often.
S Rod Moore
Michigan safety Rod Moore made his return to the field for the first time since 2023 in Michigan's Big 10 opener against Nebraska. Moore played 20 snaps - 12 at free safety, four in the slot, three in the box and one at corner. This week, we should see his snap count increase and hopefully see him make a big impact on the field.
Michigan's secondary has had some issues early this season. They've been opportunistic and picked off six passes, but Dylan Raiola just dissected them for 300+ yards and three touchdowns in their last game. The hope is that Moore can get back to playing speed quickly and make an impact at the safety position, and a big game this weekend would go a long way towards helping Michigan's defense stop the Badgers.