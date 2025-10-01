What Joseph Hartman's commitment means for Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines Men's Basketball team are assembling one of the best recruiting classes in 2026. They already held three commitments, but they just added another big name to the mix.
Joseph Hartman, the No. 61 player in the 2026 class according to Rivals, has committed to Dusty May and the Wolverines. He visited with Michigan last week, and the coaching staff left a lasting impression on the four-star guard.
What it means for Michigan
Hartman becomes the Wolverines' second-highest rated recruit in the 2026 class, behind 6-foot-10 power forward Quinn Costello. He is their highest-rated guard, and with a handful of upperclassmen set to leave the program in the next couple of years, Hartman figures to be one of the program's future stars.
Hartman's commitment also cements Michigan basketball as a real threat in the high school recruiting scene. We saw the Wolverines dominate the transfer portal, bringing in guys like Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson, but with the recent commitments of Costello and Hartman, they've shown the rest of the country they're going to be a high school recruiting powerhouse under Dusty May.
Here's 247's Adam Finkelstein's scouting report on Hartman:
Hartman is built like a strong-bodied wing, but has some big guard type skills. He's a good ball-handler and passer, and can even operate as a jumbo initiator at times. He utilizes his size and strength to take smaller defenders into the mid-post. He can also space the floor as a spot-up shooting threat, knocking down 44% of his threes, on over 4 attempts per game, during the 3SSB season.
He’s not a dynamic athlete, and lacks elite quickness or bounce, but he’s strong, cut, physical, and has a high basketball IQ. He’s played a variety of different types of roles already in his young career, and projects as someone who should know how to play in offensive structure at the next level. Defensively, he’s going to be best suited on the wing, and likely more switchable up the line-up than down, but he should be a reliable team defender and is also a good wing rebounder.
Where Michigan's 2026 recruiting class stands
With the commitment of Hartman, the Wolverines now have the No. 11 recruiting class in the country, according to Rivals. They have the third-highest-rated class in the Big 10, behind only Purdue (10) and Ohio State (8). With another commitment, they could launch into the top-10.
While Rivals has the Wolverines outside of the top-10, 247 Sports has Michigan's 2026 class ranked No. 3 in the nation, behind only Florida State and Missouri. They just edge out Purdue, who sits at No. 4.