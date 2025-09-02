Wolverine Digest

Analyzing strengths and weaknesses of Bryce Underwood and Oklahoma's John Mateer

Jerred Johnson

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood passes against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood passes against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday, September 6th at 7:30 pm, two premier football programs, blue-bloods if you will, clash in Norman, Oklahoma. The Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners both have high expectations and a tough road to reach those expectations. Oklahoma is starting a transfer quarterback, which usually means experience, but John Mateer really only has one year under his belt, coming from Washington State. Michigan went with a freshman, Bryce Underwood, who just so happens to have been the top overall recruit in the 2025 class. So, which team is better set up to win at the quarterback position?

1. Experience

Oklahoma's John Mateer (10) is pushed out of bounds by Illinois State's La'Shavion Brown (4) / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one doesn't really seem fair. Underwood is a freshman, and Mateer is heading into his fourth year in Division I football. However, as mentioned above, Mateer did not get many reps his first two years at Washington State. Last year was his first full year as a starter. Underwood played a ton of high school games, starting in his first year at Belleville High School. Even as an early enrollee at Michigan, Underwood does not win this metric. I don't think it will be a huge factor, though. Underwood seems poised, calm, and cool under pressure, even for a first-year student.

ADVANTAGE: Mateer

2. Overall ability

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against running back Justice Haynes (22 / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has not been a quarterback at Michigan with the physical gifts of Bryce Underwood, probably ever. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 230 pounds. He is an imposing figure with elusiveness and deceptive speed. It also helps that he has a rocket of an arm and is highly accurate with ball placement. Mateer is no couch on the other side. He can run, and that has given Michigan fits for decades. With Barham missing the first half, Ernest Hausmann will have to work to contain Mateer. I think Michigan fans saw a "vanilla" game plan on offense against New Mexico, and there will be more wrinkles designed to put Bryce and his physical abilities in winning positions against the Sooners.

ADVANTAGE: Underwood

3. Supporting cast

New Mexico cornerback Frankie Edwards III (5) tackles Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of a quarterback's most significant assets, or liabilities, is their supporting cast. The run game is critical as it keeps the defense honest and opens passing lanes for the quarterback and receivers. If a defense can make the offense one-dimensional, it will be a long, tough day under center. Both Mateer and Underwood have solid skill players around them. The running game advantage is certainly to Michigan's favor. Justice Haynes may end up being one of the top three running backs in all of college football before the year is over. Oklahoma has the advantage on the receiving corps side of the ball with Keontz Lewis stretching the field and making tough catches. Overall, I believe the run game will be more crucial to either quarterback's success.

ADVANTAGE: Underwood

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

