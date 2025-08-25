Wolverine Digest

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Jerred Johnson

Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game
The excitement in Ann Arbor for the Underwood Era to begin has been building for months as fans eagerly await the action. Today, head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed that Underwood's official start time is set for August 25th, as he named him the starter for game one against New Mexico. Reports have been trickling out of training camp that Underwood is precisely what all the national recruiting analysts have said he was, and even more impressive. His skills and dedication have captured the attention and hope of the entire team and the fan base.

Even his own teammates have been singing his praises. At the Monday press conference, highly touted defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny said that Underwood is very elusive, and he is excited for people to see him play Saturday. Wolverine fans got a small peek at Underwood in the Spring Game, but his ability to run and improvise was heavily corralled as Moore and his staff did not want to risk any injury.

Saturday night, the leash comes off, and Underwood will be able to utilize his athletic ability to extend plays and drives. One of the more underrated aspects of his game has been his ability to run the ball. I have personally watched Bryce play multiple times while he was in high school. The kid can run, and his stride makes him deceptively fast. He also has elite vision when he gets to the second level and can turn a broken play into a long, highlight reel touchdown.

Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Team Maize defensive back Jo'Ziah Edmond (16) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson
