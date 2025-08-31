Bryce Underwood's "First start, First win" puts him in elite Michigan history
At the press conference following Michigan's impressive 34-17 victory over New Mexico, the spotlight was primarily on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who surprisingly gave himself a "C+" grade for his overall performance. Despite his modest self-assessment, Underwood’s contributions during the game were significant and noteworthy. He set a remarkable record for the most passing yards in a first game by a freshman quarterback in Michigan history, throwing for a total of 251 yards.
This achievement alone is a testament to Underwood's talent and potential on the field, placing him in an elite group of only three other freshman quarterbacks who have won their first start at Michigan. Achieving such a milestone speaks volumes about his dedication, skill, and ability to perform under pressure, particularly in a high-stakes game.
While Underwood's self-critique indicates a drive for improvement and an understanding of the game's complexities, it’s essential to recognize the context of his accomplishments. The combination of setting a new record and leading the team to victory in his inaugural start should certainly warrant a higher grade than a "C+." Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how Underwood evolves as the season progresses. His potential is immense, and with continued growth and experience, he has the potential to solidify his place as a key player for the Wolverines. Ultimately, this performance should encourage him to embrace his achievements, while also acknowledging areas for improvement, as any athlete should.
