As commitment date nears, top Michigan RB target Savion Hiter stacks accolades

Jerred Johnson

Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood hands off the ball to five star RB target Savion Hiter
Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood hands off the ball to five star RB target Savion Hiter / Michigan Football
The top target left on the 2026 recruiting board for Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore is the top-rated running back in the class. Five-star talent Savion Hiter has a firm grasp on that top spot and has been climbing in the ranking all summer. He is now a composite five-star and the ninth-ranked recruit overall in the class. With those lofty rankings come preseason accolades, and Hiter just received another elite one. he was chosen, along with 2026 Michigan quarterback commit Brady Smigiel, as a Rivals High School Football All-American for the 2025-2026 season.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting at 247Sports had this to say about Savion Hiter-

"Juiced-up running back with star potential for a College Football Playoff contender given the mix of his burst, power, agility, balance and vision. Has dominated the combine setting (1.52 10-yard split, 4.12 shuttle, 36-inch vertical jump) and is equipped with ready-to-play mass as he’s already tipping the scales at 200 pounds. Effective as both an inside and outside runner as he’s quick to chart a course and charge forward. Fast feet allow him to side-step trouble as he frequently dances around would-be tacklers in the backfield and turns negative plays into positive plays. Core strength and a lower pad level routinely negate arm tackles while full-speed cuts make it even harder for defenders to get him on the ground, especially when he breaks through the first wave of obstacles. Hasn’t caught a ton of passes at the prep level, but has proven to be a tricky cover at offseason camps and looks to have true three-down potential as his physicality will only continue to give him an advantage in pass protection. Overall, should be viewed as a gifted ball carrier that can be a multi-year impact player on Saturdays and provide valuable minutes as early as Year 1. Must avoid setbacks and remain hungry, but profiles as a future NFL Draft pick with his size, testing and feel for the position."

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Hiter is set to choose his college and program on August 19th, and most analysts believe it will be either Michigan or Tennessee, with Georgia and Ohio State standing on the outside looking in.

Alfor
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford celebrate 13-10 win over Ohio State as he exits the field at Ohio Stadium / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

