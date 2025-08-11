Michigan defender makes comment some fans are applying to Savion Hiter's recruitment
Michigan Wolverine fans all have August 19th circled on their calendars. That date, along with being Bryce Underwood's birthday, is the date the number one running back in the 2026 class, Savion Hiter, decides where he will attend college. Hiter has Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan in his "Final Four." All indicators are that the race is a two-program one rather than four. Tennessee and Michigan appear to be the two vying for his talents. As the decision date approaches, fans are eagerly speculating about Hiter's potential impact on their teams, hoping to secure his commitment.
Hiter is a top 10 nationally ranked recruit and oozes talent and ability. He is the running back that can make a program change from fringe College Football Playoff participant to firmly entrenched in National Championship conversations. Hiter would be a sophomore when Underwood enters his junior year. A backfield with a third-year Underwood and a second-year Hiter may be the best in college football at that time. As fans look forward to the 19th, they are looking for any sign that Hitler is looking to come to Ann Arbor. Freshman Defensive back Shamari Earls just dropped a little gem that Wolverine fans have exploded over.
Earls, who hails from Virginia, had to know precisely what he was doing, and if that was his intent, he knocked it out of the park. Social media and message boards lit up with Michigan fans claiming that Earls had to be talking about Hiter. I believe that is exactly who he was talking about, he may get a little rebuke from head coach Sherrone Moore and running backs coach Tony Alford. Hiter has been extremely private about his recruitment, and I am sure, if he has already told Michigan he is coming, that he would not want that getting leaked.
