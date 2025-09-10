Big Ten Huddle "What we learned..." claims Underwood is talented but being held back
The Big Ten Huddle, a popular podcast that covers everything related to Big Ten sports, recently released a "What we have learned..." segment reflecting on Big Ten football teams through week two of the 2025 season. Many insights are considered no-brainer takes, such as Ohio State being as talented as last year and coaching being their only real unknown factor. For Michigan, the staff noted that Bryce Underwood is a special talent, something that analysts and college football fans have recognized for a while now. However, his success may be hampered by the lack of skilled position players and the overall quality of his coaching staff. This situation presents an intriguing challenge for the Wolverines as they navigate the competitive landscape of the Big Ten.
That is an interesting take. I believe Michigan has the skill players needed to make the big plays down the field that fans have been clamoring for. Those big-hitter passing plays have been missing from the Michigan offense for quite some time now, which has been a point of frustration for supporters. Even with JJ McCarthy at quarterback, the Wolverine offense rarely took big shots downfield, often opting for safer, shorter passes instead. It would be great to see the team embrace a more aggressive approach to capitalize on its talented roster.
Hopefully, Michigan can right the ship offensively against an overmatched Central Michigan team this weekend. Letting Bryce loose to throw downfield and run when he needs to will build confidence and rhythm in the offense. Using that Central game as a build-up for a major clash against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln is critical. Despite the loss to Oklahoma, many of Michigan's 2025 goals remain on the table. Winning their first Big Ten match cup will keep those goals alive. To do that, and to thrive as the season progresses, they have to uncuff Underwood.