Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show Sherrone Moore why Bryce Underwood should run
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, and now top Heisman candidate, John Mateer used his legs to carve up Michigan's highly touted defense. In the first game against elite offensive talent, Wink Martindale's defense struggled. They missed some near picks and sacks and also had no answer for Mateer on the ground. When he was not slicing up Michigan's secondary, Mateer chose the perfect times to break free from the pocket and add extra stress on Michigan's defense.
Michigan fans were clamoring for Bryce Underwood to use his own athletic ability to do the same to the Sooners' defense, which had loaded the box, daring Michigan to throw. Head Coach Sherrone Moore acknowledged Underwood's running ability would add a new wrinkle to the offense. He was also cautious, stating, "You had better have two (quarterbacks)" if you are going to allow Bryce to tuck and run.
I understand Moore's fear; losing Underwood would be the end of the 2025 season for the team. No other quarterback on the roster is even remotely close to him in talent and ability. However, the kid signed up to play football, and sometimes you have to take risks and take hits in this demanding sport. Underwood was a highly effective runner in high school, and there is no substantial indication that he could not be successful in college as well.
Last year's NFL MVP, Josh Allen, and his main rival, Lamar Jackson, demonstrated on Sunday Night Football the effectiveness of running quarterbacks in discombobulating defenses. Their ability to make plays with their legs not only keeps the defenses guessing but also opens up opportunities for other offensive players. It is essential for a quarterback to have that dual-threat capability in today’s game to elevate the entire team and improve chances for success.
