Oregon commit continues to build relationship with Michigan, claims "they were close"
According to On3's Ethan McDowell, the top-rated cornerback in the 2026 class, Davon Benjamin, still has Michigan on his mind despite his recent commitment to the Oregon Ducks over the Wolverines. Benjamin has maintained regular contact with Michigan’s cornerbacks coach, Lamar Morgan, who has earned a strong reputation on the recruiting front for his remarkable ability to forge and build lasting, meaningful relationships with his recruits and their families. This relational approach has been a hallmark of many Michigan coaches, allowing them to create a familial atmosphere in their recruitment process.
As the 2026 recruiting cycle progresses, Michigan finds itself at a crossroads. With the majority of elite recruits already committed and off the board, flipping commitments is now the main focus. This shift requires a delicate balance of strategy and persistence, as Michigan aims to keep its current commitments while also targeting specific prospects to enhance its already impressive top 10 class. The coaching staff is fully aware that every interaction counts, and they are dedicated to demonstrating the unique opportunities that Michigan offers.
With the season's momentum building and recruitment intensifying, the Wolverines are poised to make a significant push as they look toward the future. The potential addition of Benjamin would not only strengthen their defensive lineup but also symbolize their resilience in the highly competitive recruiting landscape, showcasing Michigan’s unwavering commitment to excellence both on and off the field.