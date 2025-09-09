JJ McCarthy continues to punish Ohio State fans, making NFL history in game one
The current Minnesota Vikings quarterback is a legend at his former university. A 15-0 National Champion and three-time winner of The Game against rival Ohio State, JJ McCarthy is a Michigan Man and Legend for the remainder of his days. His success in anything still draws the ire of Ohio State fans who refuse to accept that he is actually a talented quarterback who wins everywhere he goes.
The JJ McCarthy- Ohio State story began early. McCarthy grew up in the Chicago area and was a Buckeye fan as a young man. His dream was to wear the Scarlet and Gray. After taking a visit, head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes were not offering a quarterback in McCarthy's class just yet. They wanted to explore all options, and they then promptly signed Kyle McCord. That perceived slight pushed McCarthy to Ann Arbor and the waiting arms of Jim Harbaugh.
McCarthy had a burning desire to pay back the Buckeyes, and he did. He led the Wolverines to two upset wins over his hated rivals and captured two Big Ten titles as the starting quarterback. He capped it all off with a 15-0 National Championship in his junior year before heading to the NFL.
After being selected 10th overall by the Vikings, the Buckeye trolls came out in full force. Claiming that JJ was a handoff artist who would get exposed in the league. After suffering a knee injury that cost him his rookie season, McCarthy made his debut on Monday Night Football for the start of the 2025 season. He started shaky, and those same Buckeye trolls came out.
However, JJ shook off the rust and led his Vikings to a come-from-behind victory, setting an NFL record along the way. McCarthy is the first quarterback in NFL history to account for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the fourth quarter of his NFL debut. That record and the way JJ led his team back to victory silenced the trolls once again. And as you can see below, they did not handle it well.
