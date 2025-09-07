Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer praises Michigan counterpart Bryce Underwood
John Mateer knows that playing quarterback at the Division I level is not easy; it requires immense skill and dedication. Mateer is now in his fourth season and looks like the best version of himself he’s ever displayed in his career. After sitting out two years at Washington State, he took over the starting role and had a solid junior season that truly showcased his talents before transferring to Oklahoma. Now, just two games into his Sooners career, Mateer looks like a legitimate Heisman candidate, and his impressive performance has garnered significant attention from fans and analysts alike.
After matching up against Michigan's talented freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood, Mateer had some great things to say about the promising young signal caller. Mateer explained just how tough the Sooner defense is, as he sees them every day in practice and knows their strengths and weaknesses inside and out. Understanding the challenges Underwood faced in such a high-pressure environment, Mateer was genuinely impressed with the performance of Underwood and remains optimistic about his future in college football. He believes Underwood has the potential to grow and develop into a standout player, capable of making big plays and leading his team effectively.
Underwood and the Wolverines head back to Ann Arbor to take on in-state Central Michigan University next Saturday. The Wolverines will be heavily favored and have a significant talent advantage against the Chippewas. They will look to rebuild some confidence and offensive rhythm before heading back on the road against a tough Nebraska squad.
