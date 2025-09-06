Wolverine Digest

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann featured on Gameday, recognized for social works

Jerred Johnson

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann speaks to the media t. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann, a proud native Ugandan, dedicated his Spring Break to giving back to his roots by actively supporting the Million Wells initiative. This organization is committed to providing clean drinking water to communities lacking this essential resource. Hausmann shared inspiring posts on his Instagram, showcasing his impactful work alongside residents as he helped dig a well in Uganda.

In his own words, he expressed the deep connection he feels to his homeland and the significance of contributing to such a vital cause. His actions resonate beyond just his personal commitment; they illustrate the character of a young man truly invested in making a difference. Hausmann's story was recently told on College Gameday, and the odds he overcame are incredible. His parents had to give him up for adoption due to contracting the AIDS virus, and Hausmann has never wavered in his dedication to giving back to his native Ugandans.


Teammates and coaches took to social media to commend his selfless service, further amplifying the positive ripple effect of his efforts. This is a powerful example of a young athlete leveraging his platform and influence to uplift others, whether close to home or halfway around the globe. The onemillionwells.org organization is indeed lucky to have such an incredible ambassador in Hausmann.

A heartfelt salute to you, Mr. Hausmann! You embody the spirit of giving and are a proud representative of your school, community, and the entire Wolverine nation. Your unwavering dedication is an inspiration to all, reminding us that even small actions can lead to monumental changes in the lives of those in need. On!

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Ike Iwunnah (92) celebrates a sack with Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

