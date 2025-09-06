Desmond Howard, Nick Saban pick Michigan to beat Oklahoma on the road
The College Gameday crew descended upon Norman, Oklahoma, ahead of tonight's heavyweight battle between Michigan and the Sooners, igniting excitement among fans and players alike. As the sun rose, throngs of enthusiastic supporters gathered, showcasing their team colors and signs, all with one common goal: to rally their teams to victory. The Gameday crew made their choices on who they thought would win the game, and Desmond Howard was joined on the maize and blue bandwagon by legendary head coach Nick Saban, creating buzz around their predictions.
Saban and Howard pointed out Michigan's vastly improved offense and elite national championship-caliber defense as supportive reasons for their selection, a combination that has propelled the Wolverines to an impressive season. Meanwhile, Pat McAfee brought his signature energy and enthusiasm to the set, introducing celebrity guest picker NBA player Trae Young.
Young, representing his alma mater, passionately selected the Sooners, emphasizing the pride that comes from being a former player and student at the University of Oklahoma. McAfee, known for his colorful commentary, went on a long diatribe celebrating the skills and abilities of Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood before ultimately choosing the Sooners, highlighting the unpredictable nature of college football. The atmosphere is electric, with tailgates bustling and fans energizing the air as the matchup approaches.
