Predicting Bryce Underwood's performance in his first primetime college clash
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood performed above expectations in his first collegiate start. Going 21 for 31 with 251 yards and a beautiful touchdown pass to Marlin Klein, who may be injured for the Oklahoma game, gave Michigan fans hope. His ability to read defenses and deliver the ball accurately showcases his potential as a rising star. Underwood fed the hope that the passing woes of 2024 are long gone. While it is tough to measure performance based on one game against an opponent like New Mexico, who had very little chance of posing a serious threat, it is essential to consider the strides made in Underwood's development.
Moving into game two, which is a primetime matchup against a very talented foe such as Oklahoma, should provide fans with a clearer picture of what the Wolverines have to work with this year. This game will test Underwood's mettle and poise under pressure, qualities that are vital for success at this level. I expect Underwood to rise to the occasion and perform beyond what a typical two-game first-year quarterback would generally do. His confidence on the field seemed palpable, and this should only grow in intensity as the competition increases.
I also expect him to unleash a running threat to his game, which can significantly elevate an offense. Numerous Michigan defenders have mentioned that Underwood is very elusive, shifty, and possesses deceptive speed, making him a dual-threat quarterback who can change the dynamic of a game. His ability to escape pressure and extend plays will be critical as the team faces stiffer competition and an elite defense this Saturday.
PREDICTION: 225+ passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 45+ rushing yards
