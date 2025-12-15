NBC Announcers Delighted to Watch J.J. McCarthy Griddy Into the End Zone vs. Cowboy
J.J. McCarthy's night got off to a rough start against the Cowboys in Week 15. The Vikings quarterback's first pass of the night was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by a defensive lineman. After the Cowboys took a quick 7-0 lead, Minnesota punted again, but McCarthy didn't let that get him down.
He came out on the third drive and threw a touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor. Then on the next drive he uncorked a long throw to Jordon Addison for 58-yards. When his teammates had some trouble getting the final few yards McCarthy took things into his own hands. First scrambling on third-and-goal get the ball down to the goal line and then running a naked bootleg that completely fooled Dallas to score a walk-in touchdown.
Or at least it would have been a walk-in touchdown if McCarthy hadn't started doing the Griddy on the four-yard line. On the call for NBC Cris Collinsworth started cackling as McCarthy scored while an excited Mike Tircio said, "The keeper. The walk-in! A little Griddy on the way to the end zone!"
"Ah that's a little nasty right there," said Collinsworth. "Add a little fun to your young quarterback's life. There ya go. It wasn't quite Joe Namath doing it, but it was pretty good. How about the Griddy going in!? That's the kind of personality that is this kid. And that's why they're all wanting to be patient because he does add that element of fun!"
Even with the holidays approaching, there is no one happier right now than Tirico and Collinsworth finding out that McCarthy wasn't going to lay an egg on Sunday Night Football.