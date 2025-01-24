Detroit Lions interviewing former Wolverine to fill vacant defensive coordinator position
Larry Foote was a fearsome linebacker well known for his crushing hits while playing for the Michigan Wolverines in the late 90's and early 2000's. Those hits, and his ability to cover running backs and tight ends as a speedy linebacker, earned him the 2001 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award. He was then drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th round. His style was perfect for the blue-collar town and the mentality that rubbed off onto their beloved football program.
Foote would end up playing 13 years in the NFL, 12 with the Steelers and his final season with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2015 he rejoined the Cardinals as their assistant linebackers coach before moving to the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2019 as their linebacker coach, a position he currently holds.
The Detroit Lions are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator after Aaron Glenn departed to take the head coaching spot with the NY Jets. Foote would certainly fit the players coach style that Lions head coach Dan Campbell has led with since his arrival. Foote would take over a defense that was much maligned this year with over 18 injuries to that side of the ball alone. However, all of those injured players will be back next year, including defensive stalwart and former Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson. The cupboard is definitely not bare, and Foote could be walking into a Super Bowl contending situation in Detroit.
