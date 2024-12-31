Aidan Hutchinson Rehab Video Suggests He's Still Planning a Playoff Comeback for Lions
Aidan Hutchinson is working really hard to return this season.
The Detroit Lions star defensive end suffered a horrific injury in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys when he fractured the tibia and fibula in his left leg. Since he went down, the Lions have maintained there was a chance Hutchinson could return if the team makes a deep enough run into the playoffs. Hutchinson has also claimed if Detroit makes the Super Bowl he'd be healthy enough to play in it.
On Monday, that promise began to look more real.
Hutchinson showed video of his rehab work on Instagram a few hours before the Lions faced the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. The clip shows the 24-year-old Pro Bowler running full speed on an underwater treadmill.
That is the most encouraging sign that he could return we've seen yet.
When Hutchinson went down in Week 6, he was leading the NFL with 7.5 sacks. He entered 2024 coming off a breakout campaign in 2023 when he racked up 11.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hurries along with seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. Getting him back would be an enormous boost to the Lions.
Detroit has done well with their star defender on the shelf, as the team entered Week 17 with a 13-2 record and in position for the top seed in the NFC.